The high school football season is approaching, and so is the Mini-Cheerleading Camp through Jefferson Park & Recreation Department. Shannon Black and the 2021 Ram Cheer Squad will conduct the camp for boys and girls in Pre-K through fifth grade on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 9 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Youngsters will learn cheers, jumps, and routines. A snack will be provided at practice, and a performance will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Jefferson at Linduska Field prior to the Greene County football team hosting Kuemper Catholic (Carroll).