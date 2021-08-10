Cancel
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Harassment Charge

By News Staff
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

A 29-year old Penn Yan man was arrested Saturday night on harassment charges. Christopher Hawley is accused of subjecting a woman to unwanted physical contact after shoving her against a railing multiple times at an establishment in Penn Yan. He was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
