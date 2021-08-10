Governor Tim Walz and Others Schedule November Trade Trip to United Kingdom and Finland
(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will lead a trade delegation to the United Kingdom and Finland this fall. According to a press release, Governor Walz will be joined by First Lady Gwen Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Secretary Thom Peterson, and Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove as they tour major business centers around London and Helsinki. The release says the mission will focus on “increasing state exports, promoting Minnesota as a premier destination for business investment, developing new business opportunities, and strengthening existing ties.”knsiradio.com
