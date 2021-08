Smartphone makers really focus on the camera performance of their devices these days. From a time when phones used to have single shooters, we’ve now come to an era of multiple camera sensors that promise everything from high-res photos, portrait capture, detailed macro shots, bright low-light images, HDR, and much more. However, hardware is not the only factor that makes a phone great at photography. How OEMs tweak the camera software of their devices is equally important and we’ve seen brands like Google, Apple, Huawei, and Samsung prove their metal time and again in this department.