Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Could Reach $100,000 by The End of 2021: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Lee expects that the decreasing impact of COVID-19 would stimulate bitcoin, and its dollar value would reach $100,000 by the end of 2021. Thomas Lee – a Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors – believes that bitcoin and the market itself will skyrocket once the delta variant of COVID-19 passes its peak. He expects to see the primary cryptocurrency trading at around $100,000 by the end of this year.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managing Partner#Fundstrat Global Advisors#Btc#Cnbc#American#Ihme#Usa#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsNEWSBTC

By The Numbers: What $10 In Bitcoin Each Day Would Net Investors

A lot of new investors believe that they have missed the opportunity on bitcoin. This is simply not true. Less than 10% of the world currently know about bitcoin. That leaves over 6 billion people in the world who do not know about bitcoin. So in actuality, the investors who are getting in now who think they missed the boat are in fact, early adopters.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
MarketsBenzinga

Dogecoin Barks At Resistance As Bitcoin Breaks Bull

Late Thursday night, Dallas Maverick’s owner and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban said on Twitter fans of the basketball team would receive special pricing for merchandise at an upcoming sale if paying with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). He has been a vocal advocate of the cryptocurrency along with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

How Polymath (POLY) Crypto Could Go From $0.30 to $30 Before 2025

The DeFi sector is booming and Polymath (POLY) crypto is one of the potential beneficiaries. If you check Polymath’s price history, the crypto has gained about 60 percent over the past month and nearly 300 percent since January. However, it still trades 80 percent below its all-time high. What is Polymath's price prediction?
StocksCoinDesk

Bitcoin Back Above $46K on Low Daily Volume as Altcoins Outperform

“We were seeing many investors taking advantage of recent market movements by taking profits,” said Asher Tan, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange CoinJar. “There’s a trend of conservatism among users who jumped into crypto around similar price levels earlier in the year, with users slightly trimming their holdings.”. “Some folks are...
Currenciescodelist.biz

Bitcoin: cryptocurrency soon worth $ 100,000?

The year 2021 was a wild roller coaster ride for Bitcoin investors that catapulted them to unimagined heights – and recently left them drowned in a valley. After Tesla boss Elon Musk had publicly criticized the cryptocurrency and countries like China and the USA campaigned for bans and stricter regulations on the crypto market, the price fell by almost 50 percent from its all-time high in April 2021 and has since then mainly moved sideways below 35,000 – US dollar stamp (approx. 30,000 euros). Only since the beginning of August 2021 has the Bitcoin price started moving north again. Despite persistent headwinds from politics and business, cyber money temporarily climbed the mark of over 45,000 US dollars (approx. 38,000 euros). Experts see this as a good sign and allow themselves to be carried away with optimistic forecasts. As reported by deraktionaer.de, analysts at Fundstrat Global Advisors are forecasting another price explosion with a gigantic record target this year based on current developments.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where Will The Bitcoin Rally End?

After a few months in the doldrums, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has come back to life. Since July 21, it has rallied by more than $15,000 while Bitcoin cash has also staged an impressive move higher. But if Bitcoin gets to the $49,000 level, there’s a chance it runs into resistance....
Businesszycrypto.com

Not Even Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Comes Close to Dogecoin As An Exchange Medium – Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is one of the few billionaires that, similar to Elon Musk, is bullish on Dogecoin. The billionaire entrepreneur who among other franchises owns the NBA professional basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, in an interview with CNBC’s ‘Make It’ segment on Friday, has called DOGE the “strongest” contender among digital currencies for widespread use as a medium of exchange.
Marketsitechpost.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Value Surges 40%, $100,000 Breakout Seen

Fueled by other cryptocurrencies soaring of late, Bitcoin made a monstrous 40 percent jump in value on Friday since July's crash, reaching nearly $50,000 per coin. As of this writing, Bitcoin stands at $47,242, Coindesk reported, which is an immense rise from prices lower than $30,000 last month, thanks to respective ongoing rallies of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and XRP.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Ripple (XRP) Explodes 60% Weekly, Surpassing $1.3: Bitcoin at $46K (Market Watch)

While bitcoin and most alts have retraced following the latest gains, XRP has exploded by another 10% and has tapped $1.3. Shortly after reaching a new three-month high of over $48,000, bitcoin retraced rapidly and lost over $2,000 in hours. Most altcoins are also in the red, with the apparent exception of Ripple. XRP has surged by 60% in a week to a record of its own at $1.3.
Marketscryptopotato.com

The Guy Who Sold Everything For Bitcoin Reveals How He Keeps His Stash Safe

Didi Taihuttu earned his fortune after selling everything he owned for Bitcoin. Now he knows what it really means to be his own bank. In 2017, before the cryptocurrency frenzy began, Didi Taihuttu made the decision of a lifetime: he sold all his assets and bought Bitcoin… at $900. Perhaps he was super happy a few months later when he achieved a 20X ROI, but now, with each coin trading above $46,000, Taihuttu has to think very hard about how to protect his fortune, considering that he is his own bank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy