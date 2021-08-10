Bitcoin Could Reach $100,000 by The End of 2021: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee

The year 2021 was a wild roller coaster ride for Bitcoin investors that catapulted them to unimagined heights – and recently left them drowned in a valley. After Tesla boss Elon Musk had publicly criticized the cryptocurrency and countries like China and the USA campaigned for bans and stricter regulations on the crypto market, the price fell by almost 50 percent from its all-time high in April 2021 and has since then mainly moved sideways below 35,000 – US dollar stamp (approx. 30,000 euros). Only since the beginning of August 2021 has the Bitcoin price started moving north again. Despite persistent headwinds from politics and business, cyber money temporarily climbed the mark of over 45,000 US dollars (approx. 38,000 euros). Experts see this as a good sign and allow themselves to be carried away with optimistic forecasts. As reported by deraktionaer.de, analysts at Fundstrat Global Advisors are forecasting another price explosion with a gigantic record target this year based on current developments.