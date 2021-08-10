Bitcoin Could Reach $100,000 by The End of 2021: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee
Tom Lee expects that the decreasing impact of COVID-19 would stimulate bitcoin, and its dollar value would reach $100,000 by the end of 2021. Thomas Lee – a Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors – believes that bitcoin and the market itself will skyrocket once the delta variant of COVID-19 passes its peak. He expects to see the primary cryptocurrency trading at around $100,000 by the end of this year.cryptopotato.com
Comments / 0