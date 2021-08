NEWBURYPORT, MA — You may not know it, but that smartphone you carry around in your pocket is also a great camera, capable of taking photos that you’d be proud to print, frame, and hang on your living room wall. “But wait,” you say, “my images never look good enough for that!” Well, here’s your chance to move from snapshots to great shots! In this informative, informal program, Ranger Poole will provide all the tips and tools necessary for you to create your own wall art.