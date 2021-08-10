Cadillac says goodbye to the performance V8 with 200 mph CT5-V Blackwing
ALTON, Va.—Cadillac is in the process of transforming itself into an electric-only brand, with the first of those EVs due next year. Which means the end for the high-performance V-series versions of its cars, at least until General Motors develops a performance version of its forthcoming Ultium battery technology. In the meantime, the engineers responsible for those V-series cars have just finished their final projects. Last week we discussed the outstanding track manners of the CT4-V Blackwing sedan. Today it's the turn of its bigger sibling, the $84,990 CT5-V Blackwing.arstechnica.com
