Cadillac says goodbye to the performance V8 with 200 mph CT5-V Blackwing

By Jonathan M. Gitlin
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON, Va.—Cadillac is in the process of transforming itself into an electric-only brand, with the first of those EVs due next year. Which means the end for the high-performance V-series versions of its cars, at least until General Motors develops a performance version of its forthcoming Ultium battery technology. In the meantime, the engineers responsible for those V-series cars have just finished their final projects. Last week we discussed the outstanding track manners of the CT4-V Blackwing sedan. Today it's the turn of its bigger sibling, the $84,990 CT5-V Blackwing.

