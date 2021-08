Dominion Voting Systems can move forward with its defamation lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell and MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols rejected the efforts by the three allies of former President Donald Trump to dismiss the Dominion lawsuits, centered on their claims that the voting company rigged the 2020 election. His ruling (read it here) also comes a day after Dominion filed a series of $1.6 billion claims against Newsmax and One America News Network, as well as another high profile figure who has spread election conspiracy theories,...