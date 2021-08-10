Cancel
Presidential Election

Dominion Voting Sues Newsmax, OAN Over Election Claims

By Brian Steinberg
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominion Voting Systems filed defamation suits against two backers of right-wing cable outlets, Newsmax Media Inc. and Herring Networks Inc., alleging the two companies readily spread falsehoods about Dominion’s role in the 2020 presidential election. The suits are the latest in Dominion’s efforts to recoup what it believes are damages made to its reputation by several partisan media companies, including Fox Corp.’s Fox News Channel.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
