Single-Spin Color Centers in SiC Cue Up Potential for Quantum Storage Advances

Photonics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEFEI, China, Aug. 10, 2021 — A group at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) achieved the high-contrast readout and coherent manipulation of a single silicon carbide divacancy color center electron spin at room temperature. The researchers said their advancement marks a breakthrough that had not been previously achieved.

