Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests upon entry

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Summerfest is the latest live event to announce vaccination and negative COVID-19 test requirements in response to a recent surge in cases state- and-nationwide. All attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result with 72 hours of entering the grounds. Kids under the age of 12, who are currently ineligible for vaccination, will also be required to wear a mask.

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Covid#Summerfest Com#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
MilitaryNBC News

Biden authorizes 5,000 troops for Afghanistan amid Taliban advance

President Biden on Saturday authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan amid a U.S. pullout that has emboldened the Taliban to take over multiple cities. "I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," Biden said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reports, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start, leading Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy