Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests upon entry
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is the latest live event to announce vaccination and negative COVID-19 test requirements in response to a recent surge in cases state- and-nationwide. All attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result with 72 hours of entering the grounds. Kids under the age of 12, who are currently ineligible for vaccination, will also be required to wear a mask.www.news8000.com
