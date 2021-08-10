Cancel
Environment

Alert: Severe weather, minor flooding possible

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat of severe weather has increased for Tuesday and Wednesday in parts of Michigan including the Great Lakes Bay Region and the Thumb, according to the National Weather Service. A line of severe storms is expected to begin to move in late this evening and overnight, with the overnight...

Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the northeast portion of the Tucson Metro Area. Between 0.8 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, with additional rainfall expected over the next 1-2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bath County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bath, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bath; Fleming The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Bath County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Fleming County in east central Kentucky * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oakley, Wyoming, Grange City, Odessa, Pebble, Hillsboro, Slate Valley and Ringos Mills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calvert, Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calvert; Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland West Central Calvert County in southern Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 125 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... Prince Frederick Breezy Point... Saint Charles Huntingtown... Hughesville Baden... Aquasco Bryantown... Eagle Harbor Barstow... Dares Beach Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Kanawha County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Kanawha The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 854 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elkview and Pinch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calvert FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southern Maryland, including the following area: Calvert. * Until 4 AM EDT Sunday. * Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely late this evening and overnight. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches within an hour or two. This may cause streams and creeks to rapidly rise as well as potential flash flooding in urban areas.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 519 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Localized areas of 2 to 4 inches have fallen along 191 near Pierce Sunsites. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pearce-Sunsites and Kansas Settlement. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Denver, CODenver Post

Denver weather: Thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon with ozone air alert

Slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to rumble over the Foothills this afternoon and there’s a chance for severe, stormy weather this evening over the far northeastern plains. Afternoon thunderstorms over the Foothills will “not be terribly strong,” according to the National Weather Service, but slow-moving storms may “create a limited threat...
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Yalobusha County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Western Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi * Until midnight CDT. * At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rainfall across the area. Some locations across western Yalobusha County have received over 6 inches of rainfall over the past 3 hours. Additional rainfall is expected through midnight. Flash flooding is likely ongoing in these areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include George Payne State Park, Coffeeville, Scobey, Velma, Oakland and Tillatoba. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 357 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Young, or 22 miles northeast of Roosevelt, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Phillips County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Phillips County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 914 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marks Butte, or 19 miles southwest of Julesburg, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fairfield and Haxtun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 341 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Carrizo, or 30 miles southeast of Forest Lakes, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila and Navajo Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ellis; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Ellis County in central Kansas Northeastern Trego County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 401 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ellis, Ogallah and Riga. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 05:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 514 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogue and Nicodemus. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Adams County in south central Nebraska * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hastings, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hastings around 645 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 04:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 442 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may result in minor flooding near the Gila River. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Buckeye, Sundad, Painted Rock Dam, Paloma, Hyder, Hassayampa and Arlington. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding and ponding on roads.

