Gannon University has its next baseball school. The school announced DJ Cannon will take over the Golden Knights program. "I want to thank Gannon University and Athletic Director Lisa Goddard-McGuirk for giving me the opportunity to become the next head baseball coach of the Golden Knights," Cannon said. "Gannon has a phenomenal University and Athletics Department, and I could not be more honored and excited to become a part of that tradition. I can't wait to get to work and compete within one of the best Division II conferences in the country."