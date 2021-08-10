Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Austria protests detention of 2 journalists in Belarus

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bNJ5kQM00

The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday protested the detention of two journalists who were working in Belarus for Austria's national broadcaster ORF.

ORF correspondent Carola Schneider and her camera operator were detained Monday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and taken to a police station.

The broadcaster cited a Belarusian human rights group as saying that plainclothes police officers stopped the two journalists while they were interviewing a local resident. The pair were later released, ORF said.

Austria's Foreign Ministry called the police action “completely unacceptable.”

“We immediately lodged a protest,” the ministry said on Twitter . “Correspondents must be able to work unhindered and media freedom must always be ensured.”

Independent media outlets and journalists have come under pressure in Belarus since the reelection of the country's authoritarian president a year ago triggered mass protests.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Protest Riot#Orf#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Smiling human trafficker is caught on camera smuggling illegal immigrants into the EU from Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko threatened to flood Europe with migrants

A smiling human trafficker has been caught on camera smuggling illegal immigrants into Europe from Belarus. The woman in Belarus is believed to be carrying out dictator Alexander Lukashenko's threat to flood the continent with migrants. The people-smuggler is seen waving to a dozen or so men without passports or...
WorldHuffingtonPost

Belarus Olympian Showed Japanese Police Translated Plea For Help On Phone

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane home, where she feared reprisals from an authoritarian government. Krystsina...
EuropeArkansas Online

BBC journalist at risk of Russia expulsion

MOSCOW -- Russia has refused to renew a visa for a BBC journalist in Moscow -- effectively an expulsion as tensions with Britain rise -- a move that the British government and the BBC condemned Friday as an assault on media freedom. Rossiya 24 said late Thursday that BBC correspondent...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Poland accuses Belarus of using migrants as 'living weapons' by sending them to the country as revenge for granting refuge to Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus has been accused of using migrants as ‘living weapons’ by sending them to Poland as revenge for it giving refuge to an Olympic sprinter. Poland said a growing number of migrants had come over the border since its decision to grant refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya. Miss Tsimanouskaya, 24, refused to return to her native Belarus from Tokyo as she feared for her safety.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration takes fresh action against Belarus' Lukashenko

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order imposing new measures aimed at punishing Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko as the United States steps up pressure against his government in coordinated action with the United Kingdom and Canada. On the anniversary of the presidential...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians living in exile in Poland, marched Sunday in Warsaw to protest political repression in neighboring Belarus — a demonstration held on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election that they consider rigged. Many carried the...
Public SafetyBBC

Sweden charges man over 1988 Iran prison massacre

Prosecutors in Sweden have charged an Iranian with war crimes over the mass execution of prisoners in 1988. The suspect was not named but has been widely identified as Hamid Nouri, 60. In 1988, Iran was at war with Iraq. Iran's supreme leader ordered the mass execution of prisoners linked...
EuropeBirmingham Star

Belarus Bans Opposition Belsat News As 'Extremist'

A court in Belarus has labeled the Polish-funded Belsat television channel "extremist" amid an intensifying crackdown on media and civil society. The Interior Ministry said on July 27 that fines or jail time may be imposed on anyone sharing information from Belsat, a popular news source for Belarusians that closely follows opposition to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus leader vows to keep up raids of NGOs, media outlets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The longtime leader of Belarus vowed Thursday to continue a crackdown on civil society activists he regards as “bandits and foreign agents.”. President Alexander Lukashenko chided officials in his administration for allowing the operation of non-governmental organizations that he called “harmful to the state.”. “A mopping-up...
SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Austria

VIENNA, Austria -- A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said a feud with team officials made her feel she could not safely return home arrived in Austria on Wednesday, part of a journey that could see her settle in Europe to avoid reprisals from her authoritarian government. After a stopover in...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Belarusian activist goes missing in Ukraine: NGO

A Belarusian activist who heads an NGO helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus has disappeared in Kiev, his organisation said on Telegram. Vitali Shishov, head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, went jogging in Kiev on Monday morning but did not return and could not be reached on his mobile phone, the organisation said.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park, sparking murder probe

Belarusian dissident Vitaly Shishov was on Tuesday found hanged in a park close to where he lived in Ukraine, with police opening a murder probe and supporters accusing the regime of Alexander Lukashenko of killing the activist who helped his compatriots flee repression.    "Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kiev yesterday, was today found hanged in one of the Kiev parks, not far from where he lived," the police said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy