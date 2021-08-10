Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Latvia declares state of emergency along its Belarus border

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bNJ5gtS00

Latvia declared a state of emergency Tuesday at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return migrants to the country from which they came.

Latvia, like neighboring Lithuania, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months coming in from Belarus. Their borders with Belarus are also the European Union's external border.

The state of emergency will run from Aug. 11 until Nov. 10, the Baltic News Service said, and would also enable the Armed Forces and the state police to assist the Border Guard with the prevention of illegal immigration .

Latvia has a nearly 175-kilometer (109-mile) border with Belarus. Currently only border guards can patrol the border.

The BNS, quoting Latvia's State Border Guard, said between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10, 283 people were detained for crossing the border from Belarus, bring the total for 2021 so far to 343 people.

The three Baltic countries, which all are members of the 27-nation EU, have accused the government of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrant flow in retaliation for the EU sanctions against his country following the diversion of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist aboard.

Poland, another EU member that borders Belarus, says it is also seeing a rising number of Iraqi and Afghan migrants trying to enter from Belarus, in what a government official called part of Belarus' “hybrid war” against the EU.

——

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latvia#European Union#Belarus#State Of Emergency#Eu Countries#Iraqi#The European Union#The Baltic News Service#The Armed Forces#The Border Guard#State Border Guard#Baltic#Eu#Afghan#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
Related
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

250 M1 Abrams Headed to Russia’s Doorstep

In a recent tweet, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland would acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3, currently the most advanced version of the venerable M1 Abrams in production. Błaszczak minced no words when describing the usefulness of the Abrams platform, stating that the “Abrams will be stationed in eastern Poland. This is the best way to strengthen our defense potential.”
MilitaryPosted by
The US Sun

Russia accuses US of ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to shoot down Putin’s jets over the Black Sea as war fears escalate

RUSSIA has accused the US of an “extremely dangerous” threat to use force against Vladimir Putin’s war planes over the Black Sea. Deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko hit back after a top American admiral said Moscow’s buzzing of NATO ships by low-flying air force fighters appeared to be "baiting us into shooting first”.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

A Belarusian activist was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing, Ukrainian police said. Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after not returning home from a run.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Russia suspected of faking US warship locations on GPS

Between August 2020 and July 2021, dozens of instances were identified in which the locations of U.S. and NATO warships appear to have been spoofed close to Russia and in other provocative positions, according to a new analysis – and Russia is a suspected culprit. The analysis released July 29...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Russian military exercises gaze toward Poland

Russia is preparing its quadrennial Zapad 2021 military exercises along NATO’s eastern borders. The exercise is focused on potential armed conflicts with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. This extensive military drill in September will also involve troops from Belarus, one of Russia’s few remaining partners. Zapad 2021 is intended to...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Lithuania should call a NATO meeting over China's threat

Article Three of NATO's charter notes that members "will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened." China explicitly threatened Lithuania's political independence on Tuesday. As a consequence, Lithuania should call a meeting of...
POTUSWashington Post

Civilized nations’ efforts to deter Russia and China are starting to add up

The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender recently broke away from the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group to conduct a Black Sea mission that triggered Russia’s reflexive dishonesty. This was one episode among several lately that demonstrate increasing resistance to Russian and Chinese assaults on a rules-based international order.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus’s potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should “choke on” the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former...
Foreign Policy94.1 Duke FM

Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against ‘coercive’ China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Lithuania’s foreign minister on Friday and reiterated U.S. support for the country in the face of pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, the State Department said. Sherman told Gabrielius Landsbergis the United States...

Comments / 0

Community Policy