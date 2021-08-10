Cancel
Stocks rise as energy companies, banks regain lost ground

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142 points, or 0.4%, to 35,244 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

