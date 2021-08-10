Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Vandalism — Alvin Travis of Camden told deputies on July 30 someone vandalized his vehicle by shooting it three times with what he believes was a small caliber firearm. Travis said he left the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 70 and Cotton Creek Road near Bruceton after having a flat tire and going to get a spare. Travis said he found two bullet holes in the driver’s side window and one to the left side of the rear license plate bracket. Though no suspects were named in the report, Travis mentioned that he had recently had an argument with an ex-girlfriend.