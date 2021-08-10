Influ2 Accelerates Revenue Growth and Builds Trust with Customer Wins, New Capability and Increased Security
Influ2 moves forward with year-on-year triple-digit revenue and customer growth, a New Audience Discovery Capability, and Achieving its SOC 2 Certification. Influ2, the first person-based marketing platform for B2B companies, announced outstanding results while looking forward to a promising year ahead. Influ2 has welcomed more than 40 customers this past year, including Beekeeper, Capgemini and DISCO. This has resulted in over 500% revenue growth and has increased Influ2’s customer base by over 120% year-over-year.martechseries.com
