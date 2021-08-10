Influ2 Accelerates Revenue Growth and Builds Trust with Customer Wins, New Capability and Increased Security

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.