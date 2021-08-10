McKenzie Police Reports

Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon — Jesse Zacheri Robinson, 37, Relax Inn Room 119, was arrested after an altercation at the motel on July 30. Officer Justin Brister filed a report indicating MPD was dispatched to the motel after a handgun was fired in the air by Robinson, who had been in a dispute with guests in a nearby room. The suspect was attempting to drive away when Patrolman Mark Boaz parked his patrol car behind Robinson’s car. He asked Robinson about the gun, which the suspect did not respond immediately. Surveillance video revealed Robinson had a gun and had revealed it when confronting the other guests. The victims stated Robinson fired the weapon in the air. Officers found the handgun, ammunition and 71.6 grams of THC wax, five 30 mg. Adderall pills, Xanax pills, digital scales, and plastic grocery bag with a flask of ‘clean’ human urine with a thermometer attached.