Washtenaw County COVID Cases Remain Steady As Mask Policies Return
The Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to a major increase in infections across the country. In response, many businesses and schools, including those in Washtenaw County, have reinstated policies requiring protective masks while indoors. Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia joined WEMU's David Fair to discuss the latest pandemic information and how it impacts us in our community.www.wemu.org
