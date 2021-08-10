Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

Additional charges added to case against Washtenaw sheriff’s deputy charged in EMU sexual assault case

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI – A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy charged with sexually assaulting women while he was in college is facing additional charges. Additional sexual assault charges were filed against Dangelo McWilliams, who now faces 10 felony charges and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly committing several sexual assaults while he was attending Eastern Michigan University before being hired as a deputy in 2019.

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

