Additional charges added to case against Washtenaw sheriff’s deputy charged in EMU sexual assault case

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two women killed in a double fatal roll-over crash in Superior Township in early August. Alexis Hinton, 20, of Ypsilanti, and Patience Lunn, 18, of Southgate, were both killed in the crash near the intersection of Superior Road and First Street in Superior Township, east of Ann Arbor, Aug. 2, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.