Valtech Taps Former SharperImage.com Chief Technology Officer to Lead Technology Strategy for North America

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Mihaela Mazzenga will lead the agency's strategic technology implementations for clients across the North American region. Valtech, a global leader in digital customer experience and business transformation, announced that Mihaela Mazzenga has joined the company in the newly formed role of Senior Vice President, Technology Strategy for North America.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

#Enterprise Software#Business Software#Lead Technology Strategy#North American#Technology Strategy For#Saas#Asset Health Inc#Sharperimage Com#Erp#Api#Headless#Valtech North America
