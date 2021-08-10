Valtech Taps Former SharperImage.com Chief Technology Officer to Lead Technology Strategy for North America
Mihaela Mazzenga will lead the agency’s strategic technology implementations for clients across the North American region. Valtech, a global leader in digital customer experience and business transformation, announced that Mihaela Mazzenga has joined the company in the newly formed role of Senior Vice President, Technology Strategy for North America. Marketing...martechseries.com
Comments / 0