The unique platform aims to help marketers shed their agencies by simplifying media activation and providing transparent data to drive better performance. Model B, an emerging technology company built to address systemic issues throughout the digital ad buying and analytics ecosystem, announced the launch of Blueprint, the company’s proprietary Omnichannel marketing technology. Blueprint is a single tool that integrates five disparate points across the ad planning, buying and analytics landscape, reducing the amount of tech licenses, money and effort necessary to drive better performance.