2021's Top 10 Retail Experiences: No. 8 Avalon

You've probably seen or even visited a pop-up shop before. These temporary stores have become increasingly popular for a variety of reasons. For starters, they offer retailers the ability to test how their product or service performs in real-time, directly in front of their target market. It’s also a cost-effective way for online retailers to see how their products would perform in a brick-and-mortar location before they lock themselves into hefty, long-term leases. And lastly, pop-up shops are a great way to engage with customers face-to-face and build brand awareness.