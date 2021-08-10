2021's Top 10 Retail Experiences: No. 8 Avalon
Chain Store Age picks physical retail's most engaging centers. The COVID-19 pandemic put the old retail real estate establishment up against the wall. All of a sudden, the enclosed mega-centers that had won people over for decades with controlled environments and all-encompassing selections were being shut down as health hazards. People found it safer and easier to buy their clothes and even their dinners online, and what new projects started were open-air centers loaded with restaurants, entertainment centers, bars, and green spaces.www.chainstoreage.com
