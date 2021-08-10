Cancel
Economy

Dollar Tree hosting hiring event at distribution centers; offering sign-on bonus

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar Tree is looking to hire workers for its distribution centers as it gears up for the holiday selling season amid a competitive labor market. The discounter will hold a hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, at each of its 26 U.S. distribution centers. The available positions include management, as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians and warehouse associates. Dollar General said that qualified full- and part-time hourly-paid direct labor warehouse and maintenance employees hired between June 27, 2021 and September 4, 2021 will be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus and can also begin earning incentive pay where applicable. (The sign-on bonuses will be paid after 90 days of service.)

www.chainstoreage.com

Economy
Related
Marienville, PAexplore venango

SPONSORED: Abraxas Offering $15/hr Interim Rate and Sign-On Bonuses

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Have you heard the news? Abraxas Youth and Family Services in Marienville has a new Interim rate of $15.00 or more depending on the position!. Also, they are offering a $5,000.00 sign-on bonus for D&A Counselor Assistant, D&A Counselor, and treatment supervisor positions. All other positions are offered a $3,000.00 sign-on bonus! Plus paid vacations and benefits, too!
Businesssauconsource.com

Company Offering $8,000 Year-End Bonuses to Attract New Hires

A distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America hopes to fill 100 local warehouse positions by Aug. 31, with the promise that new hires will be eligible to receive a company-wide $8,000 end-of-year bonus. Uline, which describes itself as “North America’s leading shipping supply specialist,”...
Huber Heights, OHJournal-News

Jobs: Trucking company to host Huber hiring event

Carrier ABF Freight is looking for drivers, and the company is hosting a two-hiring event next week — with an offer of $10,000 to new drivers. ABF Freight is seeking candidates for road drivers, city drivers and dock workers/forklift operators. On August 17 and 18, Tuesday and Wednesday next week,...
Economybizjournals

Dayton trucking company offering $10K sign-on bonuses

A growing freight and logistics provider is looking to fill jobs at its Dayton operations. ABF Freight, a less-than-truckload carrier of ArcBest (Nasdaq: ARCB), will host a two-day job fair, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at its Dayton service center located at 8051 Center Point 70 Blvd.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Kroger Hosts Hiring Event August 11

Kroger is hosting a hiring event today, Wednesday, August 11, from 1-4pm, in all Nashville division stores. Those are stores in Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky. The goal of the event is to hire close to 500 associates with a variety of positions available including roles in pick-up and pharmacy.
RetailPosted by
Fortune

Walmart is paying bonuses to employees who delay vacations

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Walmart is offering its warehouse employees weekly bonuses to delay any vacations until after August, as a tight labor market threatens to stall preparations for the holiday shopping season. The bonuses vary in amount and...
ConstructionLaredo Morning Times

GHBA, industry partners host construction hiring event

It is no secret that one of the most significant challenges the residential building industry has been facing over the past several years is the cost and availability of workers. The fallout includes delays in construction, and higher housing costs. To help address this growing problem, the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) and a coalition of building industry partners recently held a Construction Hiring Event at Gallery Furniture’s WorkTexas.
Fontana, CAFontana Herald News

Cardenas Markets will offer $1,000 sign-on bonus for employees and will also hold backpack giveaway for kids

Cardenas Markets will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus now through Sept. 30, the company said in a news release. The sign-on bonus applies to those who onboard for positions in the company’s distribution center in addition to roles in Cardenas Markets store locations across all its geographies. There are two Cardenas Market locations in Fontana.
Jobswkmi.com

Tenneco Hiring General Operators and Welders; Now Offering $1,000 Retention Bonus

There's never been a better time to join Tenneco ... right here in Southwest Michigan. Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, and they’re hiring RIGHT NOW in our area for their location in Marshall, MI. They’re...
RetailPosted by
CBS News

Target joins rival Walmart in covering college costs for workers

Target is offering its 340,000 U.S.-based employees the chance to go to college for free, less than a week after bigger retail rival Walmart made the same arrangement for its 1.5 million workers. The Minneapolis-based retailer will spend $200 million during the next four years to offer part-time and full-time...
BusinessSupermarket News

Target to pay out sixth employee ‘thank you’ bonus

Target Corp. aims to give $200 recognition bonuses to all of its more than 340,000 frontline workers, a total investment of $75 million. Plans call for the bonus to be paid in August to all hourly full-time and part-time employees in stores and distribution centers, Target said Wednesday. U.S.-based headquarters hourly staff who support Target’s customer and employee contact centers also will receive the $200 payment.
BusinessSupermarket News

Dollar General’s Sanja Krajnovic gets expanded store operations role

Dollar General has promoted Sanja Krajnovic to senior vice president of store operations, enlarging her role to lead operations of approximately half of the company’s more than 17,000 stores. The appointment marks a significant increase in responsibility for Krajnovic, Dollar General said in announcing her promotion late yesterday. She joined...

