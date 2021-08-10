Dollar Tree hosting hiring event at distribution centers; offering sign-on bonus

Dollar Tree is looking to hire workers for its distribution centers as it gears up for the holiday selling season amid a competitive labor market. The discounter will hold a hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, at each of its 26 U.S. distribution centers. The available positions include management, as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians and warehouse associates. Dollar General said that qualified full- and part-time hourly-paid direct labor warehouse and maintenance employees hired between June 27, 2021 and September 4, 2021 will be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus and can also begin earning incentive pay where applicable. (The sign-on bonuses will be paid after 90 days of service.)