Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Are progressives paying attention?

By Columnist
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Senate passes a $1 trillion hard infrastructure with more than a dozen Republican votes, it will turn to, as the New York Times reports, “a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would boost spending on health care, child and elder care, education and climate change while bypassing a promised Republican filibuster.” Had that sentence been written a year ago, the typical political observer probably would have thought: “Yeah, if Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) gets elected.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Matt Bennett
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderate Democrats#Republicans#Senate#The New York Times#Medicare#Civilian Climate Corps#Democratic#The Great Society#The White House#Moderates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Washington Monthly

No Party Ever Tried What the Democrats Are Trying Now

When journalists describe the Democratic Party’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution, the most common descriptor is “sweeping” (CNN.com used the word three times in one story.) Perhaps the next most common is “vast” (used twice in this Washington Post story, plus one “sweeping”). But these words fail to capture the unprecedented magnitude of what’s being proposed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Congress, Biden attempt the largest social program since FDR

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Senate this week passed a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill and an even larger budget blueprint that would pave the way for historic changes in U.S. health, education, climate and tax policies. The two measures are roped to each other, reflecting Democrats’ strategy to pass what could be bipartisan with Republicans—and to go it […] The post Congress, Biden attempt the largest social program since FDR appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Dems remaking America into a socialist state, another win for Bernie Sanders

Another week and another step forward for the party of Bernie Sanders. While Republicans were distracted by being bipartisan on infrastructure, Senator Sanders has been tearing pages out of the policy framework he wrote for the Biden campaign last year to form a $3.5 trillion welfare expansion. He’s now solidified his position as the driving force behind the one party that controls Washington.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Why Democratic centrists and progressives will come together in the end

The Democratic Party can be a contentious family, its different wings sometimes distrustful or even angry with one another. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) try to engineer the near-simultaneous passage of two large and consequential spending bills, the party’s leftist and centrist wings are each making demands, and the whole enterprise looks extremely tenuous.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats are going to get a shellacking in 2022

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney chose to raise awareness recently about the most obvious thing in Washington: The Democrat’s control of the U.S. House of Representatives is in serious jeopardy. Politico’s story “House Dem campaign chief warns the majority at risk without message reboot” amplified Mr. Maloney’s cry for help but made it clear that Democrats are in serious denial about the dire situation they’ve created for themselves.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Her Strategy to Pass the President's Agenda Through Congress

Democrats have exactly four months to solve the country’s problems before the government grinds to a halt again. Come 2022, politicians will shift into reelection mode, with some making a big show of dropping messaging bills and others making a big show of stomping all over those bills. After November, Republicans will likely gerrymander their way into Congressional majorities, which will put President Joe Biden and the Democrats on the defensive for the next few years. Then it's the 2024 presidential election season, which nobody wants to think about right now.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

The ominous reason why Republican opposition to Biden's infrastructure spending crumbled

With surprising haste for the U.S. Senate, the Democratic majority passed a $3.5 trillion blueprint for a budget reconciliation bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just after passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. And Democrats could not be more excited, as the blueprint covers a whole host of long-standing priorities, from fighting climate change to creating universal prekindergarten. The blueprint was largely written by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who released a statement calling it "the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s."
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

‘Every Democrat Should Be Ashamed’: Republican Leaders Demand Pelosi Brings House Back To Solve Renter Crisis

Nearly 40 Republican lawmakers urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the House back in session to pass a permanent solution to the renter crisis in a letter Friday. “Every Democrat should be ashamed of their failure to protect renters from the threat of eviction by eliminating the back rent they owe, which is a direct result of the House Democrats’ decision to ignore regular order,” the GOP representatives wrote.

Comments / 4

Community Policy