New and Returning Cast Announced for The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway

Nov. 2 - Dec. 5, 2021. James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) The creators of such landmark shows as Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Laramie Project and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical bring PARADISE SQUARE to Chicago for a strictly limited engagement, prior to Broadway. New York City. 1863. The country is divided over immigration, racial tensions, and political ideology. The chaos of the Civil War rages on in the heart of the Five Points slum. But in this neighborhood, something extraordinary is occurring. Free born Blacks and those who escaped slavery are living, working, and intermarrying with newly arrived Irish immigrants. A new music and dance flourishes. A new culture is created from an accidental society. 2021 Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (the star of last year's Broadway hit Slave Play) leads the dynamic cast of this timely and compelling new musical.