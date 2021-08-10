Cancel
New and Returning Cast Announced for The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, today announced casting for The Lion King and Aladdin, returning to Broadway this fall. Both companies will welcome back nearly all of the cast members who were performing when Broadway shut down last March, along with exciting fresh faces, including new actors in the starring roles of Simba in The Lion King and Aladdin and Jasmine in Aladdin. The Lion King will resume performances on Tuesday, September 14, at the Minskoff Theatre, and Aladdin will open a week later on Tuesday, September 28, at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

