Ethereum (ETH) Investment Product Market Share Now at 26%, Digital Asset Manager CoinShares Reports
Investment Strategist at London-based CoinShares, a digital asset manager focused on expanding access to the cryptocurrency ecosystem while serving as a “trusted partner” for its clients, notes in a blog post published on Monday (August 9) that for the week ending Agusut 8, 2021 that Ethereum investment product market share currently stands at 26% (compared to just 11% at the start of 2021).www.crowdfundinsider.com
