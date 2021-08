Employees are starting to find out they'll be working remotely for a while longer because of the Covid-19 Delta variant. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) joined Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp in pushing back its timeline of when workers will be expected to return. Wells Fargo & Co. told its employees on Thursday that it's extending its work-from-home policy until Oct. 4. Wells Fargo previously expected many employees back in the office in some capacity on Sept. 7.