53-Man Roster Projection: CB Keith Taylor Player Profile

CB Keith Taylor

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 206 lbs

College: Washington

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Early on Taylor will likely see most of his action on special teams. He will be among that third group of corners that gets rotated into the game with Troy Pride Jr. and possibly Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, should he make the roster. There's going to be very few opportunities defensively with Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, and Rashaan Melvin clogging up the top half of the depth chart.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

I'll admit, I was a little surprised when the Panthers took Keith Taylor Jr. in this year's draft. He didn't record a single reception during his time at Washington and really lacked aggression. If he has a similar approach in the NFL, he won't last long in the league. It sounds brutal, but that's just the business.

