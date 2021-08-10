Cancel
Volta Charging And Place Exchange Announce Strategic Partnership

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Volta Industries, Inc. an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II announced a partnership with Place Exchange, a leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) media. The partnership significantly expands Volta Charging’s programmatic options for media buyers seeking to purchase Volta Charging’s premium placed-based inventory from any of the leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) integrated with Place Exchange. The partnership also adds options for buyers to purchase programmatic ad inventory from Volta Charging through either a reserved guaranteed or auction-based transaction structure to ensure that advertising spend on the Volta Charging network is aligned with brand goals, harmonized with other advertising tactics and easy to execute.

aithority.com

TheStreet

A-LIGN To Accelerate Growth, Expand A-SCEND's Software Capabilities And Services Offerings For SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC And More With Strategic Investment From Warburg Pincus

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced a strategic investment in A-LIGN, a high-growth provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions and top issuer of SOC 2 reports worldwide, alongside existing investor FTV Capital. This investment will be used to drive product innovation in the company's A-SCEND SaaS platform, grow the company's portfolio of service offerings, expand A-LIGN's global footprint and execute on an aggressive hiring strategy. As demand for cybersecurity assessments continues to soar, A-LIGN is committed to providing the services and technology needed to meet today's unique regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

