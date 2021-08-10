Volta Charging And Place Exchange Announce Strategic Partnership
Volta Industries, Inc. an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II announced a partnership with Place Exchange, a leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) media. The partnership significantly expands Volta Charging’s programmatic options for media buyers seeking to purchase Volta Charging’s premium placed-based inventory from any of the leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) integrated with Place Exchange. The partnership also adds options for buyers to purchase programmatic ad inventory from Volta Charging through either a reserved guaranteed or auction-based transaction structure to ensure that advertising spend on the Volta Charging network is aligned with brand goals, harmonized with other advertising tactics and easy to execute.aithority.com
