Pizza Hut goes beyond again by adding plant based pepperoni to its menu

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePizza night is getting a plant based pepperoni upgrade thanks to Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat. After a successful launch of its Beyond Sausage Pizza, the two food brands are testing a new pizza offering. Where can you get a slice of this plant-based pizza?. Now available at 70 select...

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

