As insane as it might sound, despite the fact that the Houston Rockets finished dead last in the NBA last season, it might be easy to have high-ish expectations for this year. Christian Wood was one of the best power forwards in the league last year and could have easily been an All-Star — probably should have been. Jae’Sean Tate was an incredible undrafted pick-up and landed First Team All-Rookie honors. Kevin Porter Jr. was one of the best trade acquisitions of last season, with the Rockets nabbing a guy would average 16 points and six assists for a second-round pick. Porter would also go on to be the youngest player with a 50-point, 10-assist game. Kenyon Martin Jr. has the intangibles and work ethic to be a break-out player either this season or next.