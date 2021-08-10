Performance Pressure on the World Stage
The world watched last month as Simone Biles stepped away from the team competition at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after she nearly spun out of control on a vault. In the heat of competition, Biles chose to prioritize her own needs; knowing that without being mentally strong, she could put her body at risk of serious injury. She later also withdrew from the individual all-around competition, saying she needed to focus on her mental health.www.mibluesperspectives.com
