Performance Pressure on the World Stage

When Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals in women's gymnastics during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week, it shocked the world. Considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time — and one of the greatest athletes of all time — Biles had become the de facto face of the Summer Games, a high-pressure role she inherited from five-time Olympian Michael Phelps once he retired from competition after the Rio Games. Biles would eventually also withdraw from Thursday's individual all-around competition as well, sparking yet another 24 hours of media frenzy. But what got lost in the initial discussions of prioritizing mental health, the explanations of the twisties and the uninformed hot takes from armchair critics were the fearless women who charged ahead in Biles' absence. In particular, superstar Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who helped lead the team to silver and the took home the gold in the individual all-around, narrowly beating out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.