Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Performance Pressure on the World Stage

mibluesperspectives.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world watched last month as Simone Biles stepped away from the team competition at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after she nearly spun out of control on a vault. In the heat of competition, Biles chose to prioritize her own needs; knowing that without being mentally strong, she could put her body at risk of serious injury. She later also withdrew from the individual all-around competition, saying she needed to focus on her mental health.

www.mibluesperspectives.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Time Magazine#French#Blue Cross Blue Shield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
AnimalsPopculture

Simone Biles Attacked by Dog, Required Medical Attention

Simone Biles suffered a minor injury shortly after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, the 24-year-old gymnast went to her Instagram Story to reveal she was bit by a dog. She then said that she had to have medical attention to treat the bite which happened on her finger.
AnimalsPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to Olympic Horse Saint Boy? Foul Play at the Pentathlon

It wouldn't be the Summer Olympic Games without a scandal or two, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are no exception. While the games have since concluded, there was an incident toward the end that has left fans wondering about the fate of an Olympic horse named Saint Boy. Here's what happened to the horse, where he is now, and an explanation of the scandal.
GymnasticsPopSugar

Simone Biles Said Support in Her "Lowest Lows" Revealed a "Different Side of Gymnastics"

Women's artistic gymnastics came to a close in Tokyo on Aug. 3 with the last individual event final: balance beam. Simone Biles claimed bronze after choosing to withdraw from most of the Olympic competition due to a mental block called the "twisties," and her return was a truly phenomenal moment to witness — almost as phenomenal as her choice to prioritize her safety over medals. It continued a growing conversation about the lack of emphasis on athletes' mental health. Biles said during an appearance on Peacock's Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg that she wasn't anticipating the "outpouring love and support" she received (this support made her realize she's defined by more than her accomplishments and gymnastics).
RugbyPosted by
TheConversationAU

The price of gold — what high-performance sport in NZ must learn from the Olivia Podmore tragedy

The sudden death this week of track cyclist Olivia Podmore has rocked New Zealand’s high-performance sporting and cycling communities and raised urgent questions about the culture of elite sport. The tragedy has prompted past and current athletes, parents and the public to call for changes across a system that is seen by many to prioritise performance over the health and well-being of athletes. Importantly, high-performance sport in New Zealand mirrors many international systems, and these issues are widespread across countries and sports. Days before Podmore’s death, the Rio Olympic cyclist outlined the pressures of high-performance sport in a social media post. Her...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Skateboarding thrives in Charlottesville as sport takes world stage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo features four brand-new sports with surfing, karate, sport climbing and skateboarding, a sport that needs no introduction in Charlottesville. "Skateboarding is a buzz here from just YouTube videos to the network TV, big production stuff," Charlottesville Skate Park Manager Matt...
Tokyo OlympicsIowa State Daily

Editorial: Showing up to the world's stage in more ways than one

Content warning: This editorial contains mentions of sexual abuse. Editor's Note: Editorials are representative of the views of all Editorial Board members. One or two members will compile these views and write an editorial. Mental health is something we all hear about, but more than that, it's something we all...
SportsPosted by
Salon

Suni Lee's signature move is her ability to perform under pressure

When Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals in women's gymnastics during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week, it shocked the world. Considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time — and one of the greatest athletes of all time — Biles had become the de facto face of the Summer Games, a high-pressure role she inherited from five-time Olympian Michael Phelps once he retired from competition after the Rio Games. Biles would eventually also withdraw from Thursday's individual all-around competition as well, sparking yet another 24 hours of media frenzy. But what got lost in the initial discussions of prioritizing mental health, the explanations of the twisties and the uninformed hot takes from armchair critics were the fearless women who charged ahead in Biles' absence. In particular, superstar Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who helped lead the team to silver and the took home the gold in the individual all-around, narrowly beating out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.
Tuscaloosa, ALCrimson White Online

UA student-athletes perform on Olympic stage

Current and former student-athletes represented the Crimson Tide on the Olympic stage this summer. Alabama swimmer Rhyan White will return from Tokyo with new hardware after winning a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay. White, who will begin her senior year at the University in the fall, competed...
Worlddallassun.com

World Athletics chief hails China's performance at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Sunday spoke highly of Chinese athletes' performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Chinese track and field team has achieved one of their best results at the Olympics, winning two golds, two silvers and one bronze and finishing seventh in the medal standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy