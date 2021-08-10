COVID Update for August 10

Our COVID weekly update finds active cases in five of our 7-county sample showing a modest rise, while vaccination rates inched up in most counties. Based on Monday’s data released by the Minnesota Department of Health, there are no active cases of COVID-19 registered in Grant County for the second week in a row. Big Stone County doubled its active case rate with 8. Douglas County went up nearly 10 percent to 32 active cases, and Traverse went from 0 to 3 in the past week. Three counties went up a notch, including Stevens, which went from 4 to 5 cases; Pope, which went from 7 to 8; and Swift, which went from 6 to 7 cases.