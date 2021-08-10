Is Trey Gowdy Related to Curt Gowdy?

Trey Gowdy is as polarising as a political personality can get. From House Rep to his love-hate relationship with Trump supporters and reviving his legal career after he retired from politics, social media users have a common query whenever Trey Gowdy is mentioned. Some want to know if Trey Gowdy is related to Curt Gowdy, the late sportscasting legend. Curt Gowdy was known for his sports broadcasts in the ‘60s and ‘70s and his long career calling Boston Red Sox games. And when a controversial politician shares a last name with a sports broadcast icon, the question is bound to come up. So, is there is a possible connection between Trey Gowdy and Curt Gowdy? Let’s find out!