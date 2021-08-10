Cancel
Governor Wolf: Over $1 Million in New Funding Awarded to Delaware County Community College for Maritime Manufacturing Training

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced over $1 million in funding for Delaware County Community College through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program to train over 300 individuals for high-demand occupations in welding, shipbuilding, and manufacturing. The college has worked closely with regional employers to identify what training is most in demand to meet the industry’s rapidly growing need for skilled employees.

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mychesco.com/
