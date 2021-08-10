Governor Wolf: Over $1 Million in New Funding Awarded to Delaware County Community College for Maritime Manufacturing Training
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced over $1 million in funding for Delaware County Community College through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program to train over 300 individuals for high-demand occupations in welding, shipbuilding, and manufacturing. The college has worked closely with regional employers to identify what training is most in demand to meet the industry’s rapidly growing need for skilled employees.www.mychesco.com
