Governor Wolf: Over $1 Million in New Funding Awarded to Delaware County Community College for Maritime Manufacturing Training

CHADDS FORD, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane closure at various locations between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Hoffman Mill Road on Tuesday, August 18, and Wednesday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, and from 7:00 PM Friday, August 20, to 7:00 AM Monday, August 23, for saw cutting and concrete patching under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County.