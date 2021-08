Ralph Waldo Emerson-“The desire of gold is not for gold. It is for the means of freedom and benefit.”. Samir and Sabba had finally found a home that would give them some rest from the busy city and the noise. They had been visiting with a builder who called them to let them know that he had a ready-made house that had everything on their wish list. The first buyer was supposed to close in the next two and a half weeks but had backed out due to a family emergency. So if Samir and Sabba wanted the house, they would need to buy it right away, or the builder would have to take the next offer.