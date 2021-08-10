Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Treavor Scales Leaving ESPN: Where Is the Commentator Going?

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s regular viewers got unexpected news in Monday’s Sports Nation. Treavor Scales is leaving ESPN in August 2021. The former athlete and Harvard graduate has been on the premier sports network for almost a decade. He took to his official social media pages to reveal he is bidding farewell to his longtime TV home. And his followers obviously have a lot of questions. They want to know why he is leaving and where is he going next. Here’s what Treavor Scales said about his departure from ESPN.

www.earnthenecklace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Football#Premier Sports#Sports Nation#Harvard#Treavor Scales Exits Espn#The Harvard Crimsons#Sportsnation#Espn#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Footballsportswar.com

Remember ESPN has the right to renegotiate what they pay the ACC if 2 leave

They can say to the remaining members, if you don't let them go without suffocating penalties, the new agreement will pay you little or nothing. That's some pretty heavy leverage to get the Conference to settle. The schools leaving will know that ESPN has that card to play and be betting on it. Seems like a pretty good bet to get from about $30,000,000 a year to 60,000,000+ a year. I would take that bet.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
CelebritiesPopculture

Track Star Cameron Burrell's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for track star Cameron Burrell was revealed. According to TMZ Sports, Burrell, the godson of Olympic legend Carl Lewis, died by suicide. The records indicated that the manner of death was ruled a suicide after his body was inspected by a medical examiner this week. The official cause of death was listed as a "gunshot wound of the head." TMZ Sports also said that Burrell died in a parking garage in Houston, Texas.
NFLthefocus.news

Where is Anthony Mason going? Fans react to CBS co-host leaving

Former NFL player Nate Burleson will replace broadcast journalist Anthony Mason as co-host of CBS This Morning from September. Mason has co-hosted the show since 2019, winning hearts and minds in the process. But the CBS veteran isn’t leaving the network – where is Anthony Mason going next?. Where is...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star ‘Furious’ With Pregnancy News

Britt Baker is a top star in AEW and for those who are not aware, she is in a relationship with NXT Superstar Adam Cole. In a previous conversation with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Baker talked about Cole possible making his way to AEW in the future. Adam Cole may leave WWE with another top star.
NFLchatsports.com

The beans might have spilled about Larry Fitzgerald retiring

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made his decision about playing this year or not. Training camp is getting underway for the Arizona Cardinals and when the veterans arrive next week, it’s possible that Larry Fitzgerald won’t be one of the players checking in.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Eva Marie made her comeback not that long ago and as stated by Eva Marie she may be looking into taking on a very new client of hers as she feels it may be best to start managing them if they did come back to WWE action. With this now out, does this also mean that the star in question will be making their comeback to WWE? Let’s jump right into this. Ric Flair Huge AEW Rampage Rumor Leaks.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Costner’s Comment Before “Field Of Dreams” Game Is Going Viral

The moment fans have been waiting decades for is finally here: the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are about to face off on the Field of Dreams. Over two decades after the film made its debut, baseball is finally back and Kevin Costner is a significant part of tonight’s action. The Field of Dreams star cut several promos for the game and is even a guest on the pre-game show.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Losing A-List Star To Bellator?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Gable Steveson made a name for himself after his impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks DM’s With Famous Boxer’s Girlfriend

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently took his rivalry with Tommy Fury to a new level as he took a shot at the0 Mancunian fighter. The two fighters could be set for a future bout in the ring but ahead of that they are having exchanges on social media. Jake Paul...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Getting New SummerSlam Opponent?

John Cena recently made his return to WWE and feuding with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Finna Balor recently got in the mix when Reigns had accepted his challenge. But, during the contract signing, it was Cena who signed his name on the paper. Now, ‘The Prince’ is not giving...
NFLBleacher Report

2021 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

It's a little hard to consider any team quarterbacked by Tom Brady a legitimate underdog or sleeper. Although it differed between each sportsbook, the odds Brady and the Buccaneers would take home Super Bowl 55 put them as one of the five or six favorites to win it all. After an underachieving regular season, Tampa Bay entered the NFC Wild Card Round as the No. 5 seed with little expectation of making it past the divisional round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy