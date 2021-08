Investors looking to take advantage of a global economic recovery in the second half of the year are increasingly turning to real-estate investment trusts, or REITs. The broadest index of REITs in the United States, the FTSE Nareit All REITs index, sported a total return of more than 26 percent over the first seven months of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported, significantly higher than the 18 percent return generated by the S&P 500 over the same period.