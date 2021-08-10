Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County superintendent speaks about new school year, mask mandate

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast returned to classrooms on Tuesday — some for the first time in more than a year — to start a new school year. Facial coverings are mandatory for all students and staff members in the School District of Palm Beach County inside school buildings and on school district transportation. However, parents and guardians can opt their child out of that mask requirement.

www.wflx.com

