UFC announces return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 on Oct. 30

By Farah Hannoun
 4 days ago
The UFC is back on “Fight Island.”

The promotion officially announced that UFC 267 will take place Oct. 30 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The numbered event is expected to air early afternoon in the U.S. live on ABC, with tickets expected to go on sale soon.

UFC 267 will also mark the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, where a series of fan events, fitness showcases and much more set to take place starting Oct. 21.

“We are going back to Abu Dhabi in October,” UFC president Dana White stated. “Abu Dhabi is incredible – I love that place and the people. I have been talking about all of the things we are working on. I plan on getting all the deals buttoned up this summer. I can’t wait to go back and share everything we are working on together.”

While the promotion did not officially reveal any bouts for the event, several contests have already been reported.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) is expected to put his title on the line against Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), with a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Petr Yan (15-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) also expected to take place.

The current UFC 267 lineup includes:

  • Champ Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira – for light heavyweight title
  • Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – for bantamweight title
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang
  • Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Walt Harris vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Islam Makhachev
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Volkov

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

