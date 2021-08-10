MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today reported that its subsidiary Oravax Medical Inc. ("Oravax"), partially owned with its majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) ("Oramed"), is preparing to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally. Oravax's COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for use both as a standalone vaccine and as a booster for people who have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.
