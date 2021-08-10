Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral COVID-19 Vaccine

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today reported that its subsidiary Oravax Medical Inc. ("Oravax"), partially owned with its majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) ("Oramed"), is preparing to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally. Oravax's COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for use both as a standalone vaccine and as a booster for people who have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Mymd#Streetinsider Premium#Mymd Pharmaceuticals#The Company Rrb#Oravax Medical Inc#Ormp#Vlp#Covid 19 Associated#Premas Biotech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Oral medications

Israel , Oravax is testing an oral vaccine in preclinical trials against Covid-19 variants. The vaccine is based on an oral delivery technology that can be used to administer several protein-based therapies that would otherwise be delivered by injection. It targets three structural proteins of the novel coronavirus and should be more resistant to variants. An oral vaccine would be easier to distribute, and people would be able to self-administer it at home. Oral medications tend to have fewer side effects.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On COVID-19 Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Recro Pharma (REPH) Announces Acquisition of San Diego-based IRISYS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced its acquisition of IRISYS, a San Diego-based CDMO that possesses capabilities that complement and expand those of Recro. Recro acquired IRISYS for approximately $50 million in a combination of cash, shares of Recro common stock and a seller promissory note. With its acquisition of IRISYS, Recro has transformed itself into a full service CDMO with operations on both the East and West Coast of the U.S. capable of offering its now expanded global client base access to services spanning from pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for wide range of dosage forms.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. FDA Approval Of Xywav® (calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, And Sodium Oxybates) Oral Solution For Idiopathic Hypersomnia In Adults

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Xywav ® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults. 1 The company plans to make Xywav available to patients with idiopathic hypersomnia later this year following Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) implementation.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Rigel Pharma (RIGL) informed by FDA clinical data submitted from Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for EUA at this time

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate. Saint-Herblain (France), August 11th, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the initiation of a further Phase 3 trial (VLA2001-304) for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance Of U.S. Patent For Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds For Treating Neuroinflammatory And Neurodegenerative Diseases

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,085,047 titled "Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for the Treatment of Substance Addiction and Other Disorders."
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

IVI partners with SK bioscience to conduct late-stage global clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is partnering with SK bioscience of South Korea to conduct Phase III clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in multiple countries in an effort to accelerate the development of much-needed “Wave 2” vaccines. Funding for this Phase III study has been provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Additionally, IVI, SK, and the Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH) under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) signed an agreement to jointly conduct antibody testing for the global Phase III trials.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Novatek Pharmaceuticals Initiates A Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study Of Its Oral Drug, TQ Formula, Against Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) In The Outpatient Setting

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatek Pharmaceuticals, INC announced today that the company received FDA approval for its investigational new drug (IND) study; Phase 2 clinical trial for its oral drug, TQ Formula, against Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the outpatient setting. The study is currently enrolling patients, with 16 out of 60 patients already randomized with no reported serious adverse events (SAEs) reported, to-date.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Cannabis Legalization Would 'Propel Growth': Zelira CEO

It certainly isn't easy for big biotech companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to navigate the world of cannabis medical research. Despite selling millions of dollars worth of prescriptions for Epidiolex when the company was GW Pharmaceuticals, it is ultimately working with a federally illegal product. Still, it managed to stage study trials and get a product approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Imagine the process for a small company that doesn't have the same level of resources.
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW chosen for COVID-19 vaccine pediatric clinical trial

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health has been selected as one of the sites for a phase three clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children, a release said August 12. The KidCOVE study will take...
Manchester, NHmanchesternh.gov

Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

The Manchester Health Department Community Health Division has a pivotal role in promoting health and preventing disease for residents within the Manchester community. The Division accomplishes its mission by providing assessment activities for issues of public health significance, initiating investigations and control measures for reportable health issues, implementing public health interventions and providing clinical services.
Worldpharmaceutical-technology.com

Inovio to commence Covid-19 vaccine prime-boost trials in China

Inovio has obtained regulatory approval from China’s Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration to conduct two clinical trials of heterologous prime-boosting with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800. INO-4800 contains a specifically designed deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) plasmid. It can be injected intradermally with subsequent electroporation to carry...
WorldBoston Globe

BioKangtai COVID-19 vaccine approved for Phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines

SHENZHEN, China, -- On July 30, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. was approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration to launch the Phase 3 clinical trial of its independently developed inactivated COVID-19 vaccine in the local area. Earlier, BioKangtai has already been approved by the Vaccine Expert Panel of the Philippine Department of Science and Technology on June 14, and by the Single Joint Research Ethics Board of the Philippine Department of Health on June 21.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

FDA authorizes Regeneron's (REGN) REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together) authorizing REGEN-COV for emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 in adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. REGEN-COV is not authorized for pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19 before being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- only after exposure to the virus. Health care providers should review the Fact Sheet for detailed information about the use of REGEN-COV for post-exposure prophylaxis.
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy