FALMOUTH (CBS) – The Falmouth Road Race returns this Sunday after a one-year break because of the pandemic and runners will be required to wear masks at the start and finish lines. They won’t have to wear the masks during the 7-mile race, as long as they can socially distance. They’re discouraging people from running in groups that stick close together. Organizers said Monday that runners will be asked to wear masks at the Health and Fitness Expo, number pickup, on shuttle buses, and in Woods Hole. About 8,000 runners are expected Sunday