What’s in the $1.2 trillion Senate infrastructure package

The United States Senate just passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, the largest upgrade to the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and broadband in decades. The package contains $550 billion in entirely new investments, including money for electric car charging stations and zero-emission school buses. The spending is mostly paid for — without raising taxes. The bulk of the funding comes from repurposing unspent coronavirus relief money and tightening enforcement on reporting gains from cryptocurrency investments. The bill would add about $256 billion to the debt, according to the Congressional Budget Office.