Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What’s in the $1.2 trillion Senate infrastructure package

By Heather Long
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Senate just passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, the largest upgrade to the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and broadband in decades. The package contains $550 billion in entirely new investments, including money for electric car charging stations and zero-emission school buses. The spending is mostly paid for — without raising taxes. The bulk of the funding comes from repurposing unspent coronavirus relief money and tightening enforcement on reporting gains from cryptocurrency investments. The bill would add about $256 billion to the debt, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Railroads#United States#Republicans#Medicare#Cbo#The White House#Moody S Analytics#Treasury#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Congress & Courtstsln.com

Farm groups praise bipartisan infrastructure bill, call for House passage

More farm groups have praised the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed the Senate on Tuesday and called on the House to pass it. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “AFBF appreciates the Senate for working together in a bipartisan manner to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The pressing infrastructure issues facing our nation are too important to ignore, particularly in rural communities where modernization is desperately needed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Transportation interests move closer to historic investments

August 13, 2021 - On Aug. 10, the U.S. Senate marked a monumental achievement in a months-long effort to secure historic investments in our nation's infrastructure. With a final vote of 69–30, the Senate wrapped up debate, sending the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Tom Price: In infrastructure push, Congress is throwing patients under the bus

As Congress attempts to pass an over-the-top infrastructure package that will cost taxpayers hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars, members are digging through the proverbial couch cushions to help bring down the cost. Delaying an executive action taken during the previous administration known as the rebate rule is on the list. Proponents argue that pushing back the rule’s implementation date by three years will save Uncle Sam $49 billion.
Congress & CourtsBrookings Institution

The Senate infrastructure bill puts America closer to another New Deal

After months of negotiations and years of false starts, the United States finally has an infrastructure bill. And it’s massive: The Senate’s 2,702-page Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act reauthorizes a mix of transportation and water programs and adds $550 billion in new spending over five years. Those new programs will target the digital divide, interstate electricity transmission, resilient infrastructure designs, and much more. It’s easily the biggest infrastructure package in decades.
Congress & CourtsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Senate Infrastructure Bill Ends a Covid-Era Business Tax Break Early

The Senate unveiled a $1 trillion infrastructure package, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on Sunday. The bipartisan bill would end the employee retention tax credit three months early, on Oct. 1 instead of Jan. 1, 2022. There's an exclusion for some start-ups, however. The refundable credit, a Covid-era payroll...
Congress & Courtswnax.com

Waterways Council Official Expects Congress To Pass An Infrastructure Bill

Republicans and Democrats are working to get together on an infrastructure bill. The Biden administration’s measure calls for $550 billion in new spending and some Republicans may not agree to that. Will any cuts in that effect needed repairs on locks or dams or bridges. Waterways Council Government Relations Director Dustin Davidson says that won’t likely happen and he expects all their project to get funded.
U.S. Politicscoastalreview.org

Federal infrastructure deal could mean billions for state

Prospects for major federal infrastructure legislation that would send billions to North Carolina for resiliency, transportation, ports and clean water projects improved dramatically this week with the announcement of a new framework agreement calling for $1.2 trillion in spending over the next eight years. The final draft of the legislation...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Infrastructure bill features per-mile user fee pilot program

(The Center Square) – The recently passed U.S. Senate infrastructure bill includes controversial provisions such as a vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program as the bill faces uncertainty in the U.S. House. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion of new spending, passed in the Senate on Tuesday...
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Gates Offers $1.5 Bn In Climate Help If US Takes Legislative Action

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said his climate fund would pour $1.5 billion into projects with the United States if the government enacts a program to cut carbon emissions currently working its way through Congress. A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by the US Senate this week would funnel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy