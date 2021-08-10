Cancel
Twelve South Launches PlugBug Slim USB-C Charger

By Juli Clover
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriced at $24.99, Twelve South describes the PlugBug Slim as a space-saving charger that's 0.67 inches thick (17mm), so it better blends into the wall and fits into tight spaces where furniture might be close to an outlet. The prongs of the PlugBug Slim are designed to fold down so...

