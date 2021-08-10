Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Applegate describes ‘tough road’ following multiple sclerosis diagnosis

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Applegate, the actor known for her roles in films like Anchorman and Bad Moms, announced on Twitter overnight that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” wrote the 49-year-old in her tweet. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anchorman#Bad Moms#Twitter Applegate#Ms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesABC News

Christina Applegate reveals she's been diagnosed with MS

Christina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress revealed the recent diagnosis in a pair Twitter posts early Tuesday. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” Applegate wrote. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a------ blocks it.”
CelebritiesABC News

Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' shows the star's MS battle

The first trailer has been released for "Introducing, Selma Blair," a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments as Blair deals with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We also see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent with her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesIn Style

Selma Blair Sends Support to Christina Applegate After Her MS Diagnosis

After Christina Applegate shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago, fellow actor Selma Blair offered words of support on Twitter. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has been open with her journey, sharing updates to her followers on Instagram as she adjusts to life with the autoimmune disease.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPage Six

Celebrities with MS: Christina Applegate and others living with the disease

Christina Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Unfortunately, the “Dead to Me” star is far from the first celebrity living with MS. Many stars who have been diagnosed with the disease have publicly shared the intimate details of their battle, including the side effects of treatment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Christina Applegate Tells All About New Health Issues

Christina Applegate has battled through cancer, all while raising her family and also writing and producing. Well she’s overcome her cancer, but is now fighting multiple sclerosis. She recently said in an interview that she was diagnosed with the disease. She will continue to work on her Netflix show “Dead To Me” as well as other projects. We have more on this story and more celeb stories in today’s Entertainment News!
CelebritiesDiscovery

Introducing, Selma Blair is an Unflinching Look at Life with an Incurable Disease

The intimate portrait spotlights actress Selma Blair and her journey living with Multiple Sclerosis. Watch on discovery+ starting October 21. The highly anticipated documentary, INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR, covers a year in the life of acclaimed actress, Selma Blair, after she is diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis — an autoimmune disease which has no cure.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Multiple sclerosis patients seeing signs of increased support

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actress Christina Applegate announced this week she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It's a disease that 1 million people are living with in the U.S. and Applegate’s recent announcement is putting it in the spotlight, encouraging those living with it with the hope that it will educate more people about the disease and bring more people to get involved.
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
CelebritiesThe Independent

When Christina Applegate said MS is a ‘strange journey’, I knew exactly what she meant

As someone who has suffered from multiple sclerosis (MS) for more than twenty years, I was riveted by yesterday’s news that Emmy-Award winning actress Christina Applegate has the same disease. At 54, I’m close to her age — she’s 49 — and I’ve followed her career with great interest ever since her days as the eye-rolling teenaged Kelly Bundy on the television show Married… with Children from 1987-99, through to her roles in movies such as the 2015 sequel to National Lampoon’s Vacation. Applegate’s comedic performances brought much joy to my life over the years, but there is nothing funny about MS.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

The emotional disorders associated with multiple sclerosis

Handb Clin Neurol. 2021;183:197-220. doi: 10.1016/B978-0-12-822290-4.00009-8. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with a high prevalence of emotional and mood disorders. Emotional disorders may worsen during illness progression and affect the quality of life of patients and their families. MS is often associated with depression, with an increased risk of suicide, poor adherence to treatment, decreased functional status, and quality of life. The diagnosis and treatment of emotional and mood disorders in these patients is often challenging since several symptoms of these disorders overlap with those of MS. Other prevalent emotional disorders in MS include bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, emotional blunting (apathy), and pseudobulbar affect. Early recognition and treatment of these comorbidities could contribute to the reduction of disability and even to decreased mortality. The aim of this chapter is to provide an up-to-date review of mood and emotional disorders that are often associated with MS, focusing on their epidemiology, clinical features, pathogenesis, assessment, and treatment. The interplay between the psychosocial impact of the chronic disability and the demyelinating structural lesions of the brain in precipitating emotional and mood disorders is discussed, as well as its implications for diagnosis and treatment.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy