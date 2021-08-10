Flynn Properties and Värde Partners Acquire 20 Select-Service Hotels
SAN FRANCISCO, California, and MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Flynn Properties Inc. (Flynn), owner of commercial real estate, luxury resorts, and select-service hotel properties in the United States and abroad, in a joint venture with Värde Partners, a global alternative investment firm, has acquired 20 select service hotels—11 Marriott and nine Hilton locations—in a $211 million deal with Apple Hospitality REIT, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diverse portfolio of upscale hotels in the United States.lodgingmagazine.com
