Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) PT Raised to $66 at BMO Capital

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.