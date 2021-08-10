Cancel
Food & Drinks

Minty Chocolate Dream

By Brenda Simpkins
thetahoeweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh chocolate mint (regular mint if not available) Muddle a few leaves of chocolate mint in shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients. Shake well and pour into cocktail glass. Garnish with a sprig of chocolate mint and chocolate shavings.

#Chocolate Liqueur#Mint#Vodka#Food Drink
